Sonoma Co. DA wants countywide approach to fentanyl awareness amid skyrocketing overdoses

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, there is growing outrage and concern about the dangers of fentanyl. It comes days after two Santa Rosa high school students overdosed on the synthetic manufactured drug. ABC7 News spoke exclusively with the Sonoma County district attorney about the case and her message to the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

"If I could shout it from the rooftops about how dangerous fentanyl is and how dangerous it is to use illicit drugs, laced with fentanyl, I would," said Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is talking about the fentanyl epidemic which has a firm grip on her county and the state.

"It's basically like Russian roulette right now for a child or teenager to use a drug, you can't know what's inside the drug when you take it," Rodriguez added.

Last weekend, fentanyl poisoning claimed the life of two Santa Rosa teens, 18-year-old Logan Camper and 16-year-old Gia Walsh. Gia's mother shared memories of her daughter this week.

"She had plans to travel the world and be purveyor of good and justice, and she believed in the dreams of youth," said parent Veronica Campers.

Police say the victims thought they were buying cocaine, but it was laced with fentanyl.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday for selling drugs to a minor.

Four teenagers in Santa Rosa overdosed on suspected fentanyl and two of them have died, police said.

"The people who sell drugs are adding fentanyl to their drugs to have a cheaper more effective product. It's really about supply and demand," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says overdose deaths are skyrocketing locally.

Last year, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department reports there were 110 fatal overdoses in Sonoma County; 59 of the deaths were related to fentanyl.

In 2023, there were 155 fatal OD's; 95 of them fentanyl related.

This week, drug awareness advocates from Micah's Hugs spoke to students at Analy High School in Sebastopol. The nonprofit was founded by Micah Sawyer in memory of his son who died from fentanyl poisoning.

"I try to warn people about all the risk that are out there obviously for young kids don't use or experiment, but that's not realistic. If they're going to experiment, they need to understand the risks of what they're getting into," said Micah Sawyer.

Micah wants Narcan made widely available, the drug can reverse effects of a fentanyl overdose. It's now available in many local schools.

The DA wants to see a countywide approach to fentanyl awareness and education.

"If we want our kids to stay alive, we need to be very clear about the dangers of fentanyl," said Rodriguez.