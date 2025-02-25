North Bay mother remembers teen daughter who died of suspected fentanyl overdose

"That was my blessing and now she is gone forever."

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, two Santa Rosa high school students are dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

The fatal overdoses happened over the weekend, claiming the life of a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy.

In a separate incident, police say two other teens remain hospitalized after they overdosed from suspected fentanyl.

"That was my blessing and now she is gone forever," said Veronica Campers.

Veronica Campers wants everyone to know about her daughter, 16-year-old Gia Walsh. A girl with big hopes and dreams.

"She had plans to travel the world and be a purveyor of good and justice, she believed in the dreams of youth," said Campers.

But on Saturday night, Gia was found dead at her grandmother's house in Santa Rosa, along with her 18-year-old friend Logan from a suspected fentanyl overdose, according to police.

Gia was a student at Santa Rosa High School, where a growing memorial outside is paying tribute to her short life.

"I remember seeing Gia on campus several times, delightful person always smiling. I tell a lot of dad jokes, she laughed at my dad jokes. She was a pleasure to be around," said Gary Arkoff, Family Engagement Facilitator at Santa Rosa High.

Gia's friend, identified by friends as Logan attended Montgomery High School where students and staff are in mourning. Therapy dogs and grief counselors providing support Monday morning.

"I think we're still stunned by the whole event and we're still stunned that he's not here. I can just tell you I saw him on Friday," said Principal April Santos.

"It's so scary. It's so scary and unmanageable, it does not feel real," said one student.

Authorities believe the victims thought they were purchasing cocaine.

"We're currently investigating is whether or not the substance they purchased was actually cocaine laced with fentanyl or if it was fentanyl being passed off as cocaine," said Sargent Patricia Steffens from Santa Rosa Police.

Ramon Nunez, 21, from Santa Rosa was arrested Sunday in connection with the fatal overdoses, detectives found narcotics in his car packed in small baggies with peace sign logos, a detail linked to the overdose deaths.

Police say earlier on Saturday, two other teenage girls were hospitalized after a separate suspected fentanyl overdose.

"We are currently investigating to determine whether or not the overdoses are linked," said Steffens.

The deadly wave of fentanyl laced drugs in the community, part of a growing epidemic. Principal Santos now carries Narcan on her key chain to help treat fentanyl overdoses.

"It's a different world than it was 15 years ago," said Santos.

"I am against drugs," said Campers.

Gia's mom says she warned her daughter about the dangers of fentanyl.

"She was scared of it and now she is dead. I'm calling for mercy," she said.

Suspect Ramon Núñez is facing charges of second-degree homicide and furnishing narcotics to minors. He's scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, February 24.