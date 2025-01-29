Mothers Against Drug Addiction and Deaths push for SF's proposed fentanyl state of emergency

A San Francisco Board of Supervisors Committee negotiates new Mayor David Lurie's plan to address the city's fentanyl crisis.

A San Francisco Board of Supervisors Committee negotiates new Mayor David Lurie's plan to address the city's fentanyl crisis.

A San Francisco Board of Supervisors Committee negotiates new Mayor David Lurie's plan to address the city's fentanyl crisis.

A San Francisco Board of Supervisors Committee negotiates new Mayor David Lurie's plan to address the city's fentanyl crisis.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco Board of Supervisors Committee is negotiating new Mayor David Lurie's plan to address the city's fentanyl crisis.

The plan to cut red tape and fast track resources already has enough support to pass.

And now, organizations across the city are backing the ordinance, too.

A call to action being made of the steps of San Francisco City Hall Wednesday morning by those who know the harms of addiction all too well.

"As a mom who's had to deal with the gut-wrenching pain of not knowing if their child was alive on these streets," said Gina McDonald, Co-Founder of Mothers Against Drug Addiction and Deaths (MADAAD).

RELATED: SF Mayor Daniel Lurie talks about fentanyl ordinance ahead of hearing

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is lobbying the Board of Supervisors to approve his fentanyl state of emergency ordinance.

Surrounded by people still in recovery, including those part of the Salvation Army's Harbor Light program, McDonald's speaking in support of Mayor Lurie's proposed fentanyl state of emergency.

"We believe that this ordinance is a state of emergency, it's a five-alarm fire that needs to be mitigated and we 1,000% support Mayor Lurie and the supervisors in bringing this forward," she said.

They say, since 2019, more than 4,000 lives have been lost to overdose deaths on San Francisco streets.

"We got people out there who is the walking dead, and the cold part about it, it's our folks and our people. we work with the kids and when the kids see needles and people bent over, half dead, we're not having that," Rudy Corpuz Jr., Executive Director of United Playaz said.

Mayor Lurie's ordinance aims to cut through the city's red tape to address the fentanyl crisis.

"People in San Francisco are suffering, every day that we don't act is another day of life lost to addiction, to overdose and to despair. our response must be just as urgent as the crisis that we are facing," Lurie said.

MORE: San Francisco launches new 'Living Proof' health campaign to encourage drug addiction treatment

San Francisco's Health Department launched its new "Living Proof" campaign to encourage drug users to seek professional treatment.

If the board of supervisors approve this plan, it would essentially give the mayor's office the power to approve city contracts that would normally go through the board.

But this isn't quite a slam dunk for Lurie.

Supervisor Shamann Walton says he agrees with the end goal but still thinks the overall plan lacks details and he doesn't think supervisors should be giving the mayor what he calls, "dictatorship authority."

"Right now we just have legislation in front of us that says lets waive our contract authority, lets waive behested payment, but at the end of the day there's no plan of what we are going to see?" Walton said. "He's just saying they'll have 1,500 beds somehow someway, but how?"

MORE: San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie introduces new fentanyl ordinance

Multiple city hall sources tell us they expect to see some modifications to appease reluctant supervisors.

Right after the rally, many supporters went inside to sit in on Wednesday's Budget and Finance Committee meeting and testify in favor of the proposal.