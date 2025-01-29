SF Mayor Daniel Lurie talks about fentanyl ordinance ahead of hearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has been in office for less a month, but he's starting to implement some of his ideas for the city with one of his priorities - a fentanyl state of emergency ordinance.

The ordinance is up for a hearing Wednesday and Lurie is lobbying the Board of Supervisors to approve the plan that would cut city red tape to address the fentanyl crisis.

"We have to treat this emergency like the crisis that it is. So we have to treat it with urgency," Mayor Lurie said during an an interview on ABC7's Midday Live Tuesday. "We're not just taking people from the street to SF General, but we can do a drop off center that's friendly for police. People can get the help that they need. We're going to stand up 1,500 more shelter beds."

Some of his proposal include:

Allowing his office to seek private sector donations for funding public safety projects

Sending more police to 6th street to tackle drug dealing

Expediting the approval process for city contracts related to homelessness, public safety and addiction

"If we don't pass this ordinance, we in order to achieve what we want to achieve, we would have to go to the board 50 different times and then the process would be about six to 12 months on each of those," Lurie said.

