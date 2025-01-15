San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie introduces new fentanyl ordinance

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie sent the Board of Supervisors his first proposed law to combat the fentanyl crisis.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie sent the Board of Supervisors his first proposed law to combat the fentanyl crisis.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie sent the Board of Supervisors his first proposed law to combat the fentanyl crisis.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie sent the Board of Supervisors his first proposed law to combat the fentanyl crisis.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is taking bold action during his first week as leader of the city.

On Tuesday, Lurie sent the Board of Supervisors his first proposed law to combat the fentanyl crisis called the "Fentanyl State of Emergency Ordinance." On Wednesday, the work begins to get his proposal passed.

Mayor Lurie's office says the ordinance will unlock funding and expedite hiring and contracting. It will also speed up the city's process for partnering with nonprofits to provide behavioral health services and address street conditions.

MORE: SF Mayor Daniel Lurie announces hiring freeze on 1st day in office amid mounting budget deficit

Lurie said in his inauguration speech that he wants to send a clear message to the city and the country that you do not come to San Francisco to deal drugs or do drugs on the streets. And if you do, you will be held accountable.

"The fentanyl crisis isn't a 9-5 operation -- it doesn't take breaks -- and neither will we," Lurie said during his speech. "That is why I'm introducing a package of Fentanyl State of Emergency Ordinances. This will allow us to further surge resources and bypass the bureaucratic hurdles standing in the way of tackling this crisis. I look forward to working with the incoming Board of Supervisors for their quick approval."

WATCH: Daniel Lurie inaugurated as San Francisco's 46th mayor, outlines vision for city

Change in leadership is coming to San Francisco as Daniel Lurie is sworn in as the city's new mayor, with a historic Chinatown celebration to follow.

The board still has to approve the ordinance before anything moves forward.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lurie will join a group of supervisors and public safety department heads such as the police chief, fire chief sheriff and others to talk about the city's current efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis and strategies for strengthening that work.

The mayor and some of those public safety leaders are expected to speak following the meeting.