TODAY: Daniel Lurie to be inaugurated as San Francisco mayor, followed by celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Change in leadership is coming to San Francisco on Wednesday as Daniel Lurie is sworn in as the city's new mayor.

Lurie's inauguration kicks off in Civic Center and will be open to the public, but seating will be limited to ticketed guests. It will be at 11:30 a.m., but ABC7's coverage will begin at 11 a.m.

He plans to start the day volunteering at St. Anthony's, walking through the Tenderloin, and enjoying hot chocolate with his family at Ghirardelli Square before the swearing-in ceremony.

Once the inauguration wraps up, the community will be invited inside City Hall for an open house. Organizers say it will include live music, a photo line with the mayor, and an opportunity to write a wish for the city.

Chinatown celebration

Preparations were underway in Chinatown for a historic inauguration day celebration. The festivities will include a night market, concert, and a unity banquet. Lurie will become the first mayor to mark their first day in office with a celebration in Chinatown.

The nonprofit BeChinatown will host a special night market, headlined by San Francisco native and Grammy-nominated EDM artist Zhu, along with DJ Ruckus.

Additionally, the historic Far East Café will transform to host a "unity dinner" organized by eight community groups. The number is not only auspicious, symbolizing good luck and fortune in the Chinese culture, but the event will welcome over 800 guests. Those expected to attend include Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and Attorney General Rob Bonta.

San Francisco is gearing up for a historic moment as Daniel Lurie prepares to be sworn in as the city's 46th mayor on Wednesday.

Kevin Chan, owner of the Chinatown Fortune Cookie Factory, expressed optimism about the increased attention to the neighborhood.

"Me and the Chinese community have high hopes for him," Chan said.

However, Chan also noted lingering challenges, including cleanliness and safety issues in the area.

"I see a bunch of garbage everywhere every day," he said. "Tourists come by and see it-it's disgusting."

Chan hopes the new administration will bring meaningful change.

"All the politicians make promises," he said. "I hope it's not just a show."

Interfaith leaders celebrate Lurie

Hundreds gathered Tuesday night to celebrate San Francisco's incoming mayor in a heartfelt interfaith service. Before she took office, a similar ceremony was held at Third Baptist Church for Mayor London Breed.

The evening began under the dome of Congregation Emanu-El, where Lurie grew up attending. A procession of nearly 60 interfaith leaders set the tone for a night of unity and hope.

"This is in solidarity with our community and the value of interfaith," said Cantor Arik Luck of Congregation Emanu-El.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined to ABC7 News at 3 p.m. for one last interview before she officially leaves office.

The program featured music, a reading from the Quran, and prayers for the city. Religious leaders touched on critical issues, including housing, safety, and San Francisco's ongoing homelessness crisis.

"We hear the cries of those who make the streets their bed tonight," one speaker prayed, emphasizing the need for compassion and action.

With levity, Reverend Norman Fong added a note of hope and renewal: "Say you're beautiful!" he urged attendees.

The evening concluded with a deeply personal moment as Lurie's father, Rabbi Brian Lurie, delivered an emotional blessing to his son.

"I love you very much," the elder Lurie said, his voice breaking. "I believe with all my heart he will be a blessing for all of San Francisco."

Tearing up, the mayor-elect made a heartfelt promise to the city.

"I commit to all of you: I will never stop working for each and every San Franciscan," Lurie said. "Thank you, and I'll see you tomorrow."