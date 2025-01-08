SF Mayor London Breed reflects on her time, shares advice for Lurie on last day in office

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined to ABC7 News at 3 p.m. for one last interview before she officially leaves office.

We asked the mayor about policy decision she is most proud of.

"I'm probably most proud of, is what we've been able to do around housing. Because we have set the stage. Housing production in this city has been really been unbelievable to move forward. And what we've done locally with state laws that have removed significant barriers once the interest rates start to decline, we're going to see housing production in San Francisco and people aren't going to be able to stop it. And that's going to change the game for affordability in our city," Breed said.

And as for an advice she has for the next mayor...

"I'm giving him a lot of pieces of advice. Laughs. Being a mayor, you think you know until you're mayor. What I've learned from getting advice from other mayors myself, you wanna listen and then be decisive around decisions you need to make. There's hard decisions. Some people are gonna love you for it and some people aren't. But you have to always do what is in the best interest of the city so you can walk proud and hold your head up when you go out there after you're done," Breed said.

The mayor has indicated she is going to take her time before launching into another endeavor, whether it's politics or something else.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.