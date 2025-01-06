How Breed and Lurie are spending final days before SF's mayoral change

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday is San Francisco Mayor London's Breed's last day in office before Daniel Lurie is sworn in Wednesday.

On Sunday, GLIDE Memorial Church held a special Sunday Service to honor Breed.

GLIDE President and CEO Gina Fromar honored Breed for her impact on advancing equity, compassion, and progress in San Francisco.

"I have no doubt Mayor Breed that your best days are yet to come," Fromar said. "I look forward to cheering you on as well as Glide. as you continue to fight for your dreams and for Glide for many years that's coming in front of us."

"It doesn't change who I am whether I'm mayor or not," Mayor Breed said. "I'm still London Breed from the projects. I'm still London Breed from San Francisco. I'm still London Breed that's going to be there for Glide no matter what."

Breed has served as mayor for over six years and San Francisco is preparing to welcome a new mayor after she wraps up her last day in office.

After Lurie's inauguration on Wednesday, he will attend an evening of celebrations in Chinatown.

Over the weekend, Lurie took part in what he called a "weekend of service" -- where he spent time with supporters cleaning up neighborhoods in the city.