SF DA announces new policy to prosecute teens as adults for 'heinous' crimes

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins announced a new policy Tuesday that allows juvenile offenders to be charged as adults for "heinous" crimes.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced a new policy Tuesday that allows juvenile offenders to be charged as adults for "heinous" crimes.

The effort moves to abandon the policy of recalled DA Chesa Boudin, that prohibited a juvenile to be charged as an adult.

Jenkins says effective immediately, she's forming a "juvenile review team" that will consider whether to recommend that a 16 or 17 year old should be tried as an adult.

"We cannot allow families of victims, we cannot allow victims themselves, to remain without justice or accountability in very, very serious or egregious cases," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says the review will collaborate with all parties involved, including members of the victims' and the offenders' families.

It's important to note, that in California, DAs can only request that a juvenile be charged as an adult. The final decision is made by a judge.

