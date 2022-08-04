Former SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin says he will not run again

"I am choosing to put my family first: I will not be running for office in 2022," he tweeted.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced on Thursday that he is not running again for the position this November.

"I am choosing to put my family first: I will not be running for office in 2022," Boudin tweeted, which came with a series of threads.

"We made a lot of progress in a short period of time. I am particularly proud of our significant expansion of victims services, including new programs to serve our AAPI community and the appointment of the first-ever multilingual Chinese American Victim Services Chief, our resentencing work that offered second chances to those who had caused harm and supported victims, our restorative justice work, our focus on accountability through behavioral health treatment."

Boudin tweeted his son is on the verge of taking his first step and speaking his first word. He also says he wants to support his wife, who supported his career.

"My wife's research on Multiple Sclerosis at UCSF deserves the same support she has offered my work."

"My elderly father just came home from prison after more than 40 years," Boudin added.

Boudin was recalled in a special city election in June with 55% of people voting yes.

Prior to the recall election, Boudin told ABC7's Liz Kreutz in May that he blamed conservatives for driving the recall and said it's unfair to blame him for the problems facing San Francisco.

"What's dishonest about the recall and the millions of dollars in lies and attacks that they're spreading is that they're suggesting that all the changes in the last two years are because of my election," he said. "I wish I had the power. I wish I could do all of the things that need to be done in this city. But I am one man, we run one office, and we are facing not only historic challenges in a criminal justice system that has never worked anywhere in this country, but also a global pandemic that locked me out of my own office just two months after I was sworn in."

Brooke Jenkins was chosen by San Francisco Mayor London Breed to succeed Boudin as district attorney in July. Jenkins will run for the position in November.

Boudin tweeted, "Instead, I am gravely concerned by what I've seen from the current, appointed District Attorney. We have heard no assurances that the successful programs we've implemented will continue, and indeed, we see worrying signs every day as progress is rolled back."

"I know this news will come as a disappointment to many who are dedicated to reform. I assure you I remain deeply committed to justice and to the people of San Francisco," Boudin tweeted.

Chesa Boudin, a former prosecutor, was elected as San Francisco's district attorney in 2019.

