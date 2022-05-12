politics

SF DA Chesa Boudin says he's 'confident' he'll beat recall, despite bruising poll

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Wednesday dismissed a new poll showing him losing the recall election next month by roughly 30 points, saying in a one-on-one interview with ABC7 News that he's confident he will win.

"Absolutely I'm feeling confident," Boudin told ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz when asked about his chances of beating the recall. "Every single day we're talking to voters, we're talking to people when we knock on doors, and our volunteers are getting an overwhelming response."

VIDEO: SF DA addresses recall, crime in 1-on-1 interview with ABC7
In a one-on-one interview, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin addressed the recall he faces in June, reports of staffing issues, and concerns around crime and safety in San Francisco.



Boudin's remarks came despite a new poll released by the San Francisco Standard this morning showing just 22% of respondents are planning to vote against the recall election. 57% of respondents said they support it. 21% were undecided.

"The only poll that matters is the one on Election Day, and we've seen time and time again that polls - even rigorous polls - are way off the market," Boudin said.

Throughout the wide-ranging interview, Boudin blamed conservatives for driving the recall and said it's unfair to blame him for the problems facing San Francisco.

RELATED: SF DA defends his policies as city makes national headlines with highest property crime rate

"What's dishonest about the recall and the millions of dollars in lies and attacks that they're spreading is that they're suggesting that all the changes in the last two years are because of my election," he said. "I wish I had the power. I wish I could do all of the things that need to be done in this city. But I am one man, we run one office, and we are facing not only historic challenges in a criminal justice system that has never worked anywhere in this country, but also a global pandemic that locked me out of my own office just two months after I was sworn in."

