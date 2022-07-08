Politics

Brooke Jenkins to be sworn-in as SF's new district attorney today

By Anser Hassan
Brooke Jenkins to be sworn-in as SF's new district attorney Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will be sworn-in on Friday at city hall.

Jenkins is no stranger to politics or the San Francisco District Attorney's office.

Jenkins is a former assistant district attorney, who quit her job and led the recall effort to oust Chesa Boudin.

She has been appointed by Mayor London Breed. Some say Breed said she chose Jenkins because of her experience as a prosecutor.

RELATED: SF mayor announces Brooke Jenkins new DA to replace Chesa Boudin
Mayor London Breed announces Brooke Jenkins as San Francisco's new district attorney following the recall of Chesa Boudin.



Jenkins has said that she will "restore" accountability and consequences to our criminal justice system here in San Francisco.

She quit her job in October after clashing with Boudin over his management style and what she considered lax policies toward criminals.

Boudin did away with cash bail.

VIDEO: Former SF DA predicted Brooke Jenkins would replace him
Recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin told ABC7 News Anchor Liz Kreutz in May that Mayor London Breed would appoint Brooke Jenkins if he was removed from office.



He rarely used gang enhancements. And he vowed to not charge minors as adults.

RELATED: SF police, hotel council hope for change after voters recall DA Chesa Boudin

Jenkins is seen as someone who will could continue on as a progressive, but not go to the extremes her predecessor was criticized for.

Jenkins will hold the position until November when voters will decide the next DA in a special election.

She says she will run - and many think Boudin will as well.

VIDEO: SF's new DA Brooke Jenkins talks 1-on-1 with ABC7
San Francisco's new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins sat down with ABC7 to talk about how she plans to address the issues the city is facing.



ABC 7 News insider Phil Matier says the move by Mayor Breed makes sense.

"She was looking for someone who could continue as sort of a progressive area but not go to the extremes that she saw Chesa Boudin do," said Matier.

Related topics:
politicssan franciscosafetycrimelondon breedrecall
