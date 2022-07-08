Brooke Jenkins to be sworn-in as SF's new district attorney today

We will be streaming it live in the video player above when it is expected to air at noon.
Jenkins is no stranger to politics or the San Francisco District Attorney's office.
Jenkins is a former assistant district attorney, who quit her job and led the recall effort to oust Chesa Boudin.
She has been appointed by Mayor London Breed. Some say Breed said she chose Jenkins because of her experience as a prosecutor.
Jenkins has said that she will "restore" accountability and consequences to our criminal justice system here in San Francisco.
She quit her job in October after clashing with Boudin over his management style and what she considered lax policies toward criminals.
Boudin did away with cash bail.
He rarely used gang enhancements. And he vowed to not charge minors as adults.
Jenkins is seen as someone who will could continue on as a progressive, but not go to the extremes her predecessor was criticized for.
Jenkins will hold the position until November when voters will decide the next DA in a special election.
She says she will run - and many think Boudin will as well.
ABC 7 News insider Phil Matier says the move by Mayor Breed makes sense.
"She was looking for someone who could continue as sort of a progressive area but not go to the extremes that she saw Chesa Boudin do," said Matier.
