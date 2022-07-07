Brooke Jenkins to replace Chesa Boudin as SF's DA, mayor's office confirms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=12028550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin told ABC7 News Anchor Liz Kreutz in May that Mayor London Breed would appoint Brooke Jenkins if he was removed from office.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed's office has confirmed that Brooke Jenkins will be San Francisco's new district attorney following the recall of Chesa Boudin.The formal announcement will be made Thursday at 5 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.Jenkins, who is Black and Latina, worked in the District Attorney's office for more than seven years before she and Boudin reportedly had a falling out over a case, and she left the office.Jenkins spoke out in favor of the Boudin recall and appeared in TV ads ahead of the recall election, saying that Boudin created a culture where prosecutors were pressured to give lenient plea deals.