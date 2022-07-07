Politics

Brooke Jenkins to replace Chesa Boudin as SF's DA, mayor's office confirms

EMBED <>More Videos

Brooke Jenkins to replace Chesa Boudin as SF's DA, mayor's office says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed's office has confirmed that Brooke Jenkins will be San Francisco's new district attorney following the recall of Chesa Boudin.

RELATED: SF police, hotel council hope for change after voters recall DA Chesa Boudin

The formal announcement will be made Thursday at 5 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.

VIDEO: Former SF DA predicted Brooke Jenkins would replace him
EMBED More News Videos

Recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin told ABC7 News Anchor Liz Kreutz in May that Mayor London Breed would appoint Brooke Jenkins if he was removed from office.



Jenkins, who is Black and Latina, worked in the District Attorney's office for more than seven years before she and Boudin reportedly had a falling out over a case, and she left the office.

Jenkins spoke out in favor of the Boudin recall and appeared in TV ads ahead of the recall election, saying that Boudin created a culture where prosecutors were pressured to give lenient plea deals.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscosafetycrimelondon breedrecall
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sunny Balwani found guilty on all counts in Theranos fraud case
Couple opens up about I-580 shooting as bullet shoots through car
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Biden honors 17 people with the Medal of Freedom
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
Show More
Artist's unique solution to shuttered SF storefronts
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
Lawsuit says BofA failed to warn customers about risks of using Zelle
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
SJ Obon Festival returns in-person, but will be scaled back
More TOP STORIES News