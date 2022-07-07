Brooke Jenkins to replace Chesa Boudin as SF's DA, mayor's office confirms

RELATED: SF police, hotel council hope for change after voters recall DA Chesa Boudin
Jenkins, who is Black and Latina, worked in the District Attorney's office for more than seven years before she and Boudin reportedly had a falling out over a case, and she left the office.
Jenkins spoke out in favor of the Boudin recall and appeared in TV ads ahead of the recall election, saying that Boudin created a culture where prosecutors were pressured to give lenient plea deals.
