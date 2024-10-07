Housing community at Napa Valley College offers students chance to improve experience

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. -- River Trail Village provides housing for veterans, single parents, international students, athletes, and more. While the community isn't exclusively for students, preference is given to those enrolled at Napa Valley College.

For student Denielle Tillman, it was more than just a place to stay, but rather a chance to change her life. "The opportunity to live here in Napa Valley College on campus is remarkable. It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that you could get. I actually was homeless a few years ago. To have this opportunity to be on campus has given me a stable home," she said.

As the cost of rent in California increases, Dr. Torence Powell, Superintendent and President of Napa Valley College, wants River Trail Village to give students a stress-free living option. "Housing is the single greatest expense for a community college student. So your tuition is very affordable, as are books. But a place to stay is, you know, a challenge for really anyone in California. Most specifically, our students," he said.

River Trail Village also gives students a sense of independence. Napa Valley College basketball player Royal Freeman said being close to the gym for practice is a big win, but living alone is helping her grow as an adult. "The act of being on my own. It creates me to be a bigger and better person," she said.

To learn more about River Trail Village, visit this website.