Oakland teen, SF man identified as victims in separate drownings in Russian River

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- Authorities on Tuesday morning released the names of two people who died in separate drowning cases along the Sonoma County coast and the Russian River over the weekend.

The victims were Elan Miranda, 17, of Oakland, and Pranav Narain, 31, of San Francisco, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Miranda died Sunday afternoon after a raft tipped over at Monte Rio Beach on the lower Russian River. Miranda and another teenager had been floating without lifejackets when they capsized around 3 p.m.

One teen was rescued by a bystander, but Miranda could not be located immediately. First responders found the victim about 20 minutes later and administered CPR, but Miranda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than an hour later, emergency crews responded to Martinelli Beach north of Jenner, where Narain had fallen into the ocean while paddleboarding. He was not wearing a lifejacket when he stood on the board and lost balance.

A woman accompanying Narain tried to rescue him, but was unable to reach him. She swam to shore and called 911, then a sheriff's helicopter located Narain in the water.

CPR was administered by fire personnel, but he was also pronounced dead at the scene.