Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White give 'Wheel of Fortune' set tour, reveal secrets

LOS ANGELES -- A new era of "Wheel of Fortune" begins Monday, Sept. 9 with new host Ryan Seacrest joining Vanna White on the popular TV game show.

Before the new season premiere, On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio visited Ryan and Vanna on the "Wheel of Fortune" set and George asked Ryan what it felt like the first time he walked onto the famous stage.

"My jaw drops," Seacrest said. "You're in awe. You've seen it on TV. It's just like anything else. When you see it on TV and you see it in person, it's just a different perspective. The set is huge. The wheel is heavy. The clicks are consistent. It's like rubber bands that make the sound. I didn't know that."

Ryan may have a lot to learn, but thankfully, Vanna White, a longtime veteran of the show is there to help and she's impressed by what she's seen from Ryan so far.

"I'm amazed. I am just amazed because it's a lot harder than it looks," she said. "But he makes it look so easy, so he's doing a great job."

During George's set tour, he learned secrets about the letter board, the wheel itself and more!

Also Vanna revealed which question audience members ask her the most.

And don't miss Ryan's first spin as the new host of "Wheel" beginning Monday, Sept. 9. Check your local listings.