Safari West in North Bay saves sick newborn giraffe

Safari West in Sonoma County saved the life of a newborn giraffe found wet and shivering after birth.

Safari West in Sonoma County saved the life of a newborn giraffe found wet and shivering after birth.

Safari West in Sonoma County saved the life of a newborn giraffe found wet and shivering after birth.

Safari West in Sonoma County saved the life of a newborn giraffe found wet and shivering after birth.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Safari West in Sonoma County saved the life of a newborn giraffe found wet and shivering after birth.

Caregivers found her temperature dropped dangerously due to very low glucose levels. She received fluids and antibiotics while wrapped in blankets.

The following day, she wasn't nursing from the mother properly, so she had to be tube fed.

MORE: Bay Area's last remaining African elephant moving to be reunited with old companion

Thanks to round-the-clock care, she was restored to health and regained strength.

She was named Safri, meaning "Journey" in Swahili.