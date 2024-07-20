  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Safari West in North Bay saves sick newborn giraffe

KGO logo
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Safari West in North Bay saves sick newborn baby giraffe
Safari West in Sonoma County saved the life of a newborn giraffe found wet and shivering after birth.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Safari West in Sonoma County saved the life of a newborn giraffe found wet and shivering after birth.

Caregivers found her temperature dropped dangerously due to very low glucose levels. She received fluids and antibiotics while wrapped in blankets.

The following day, she wasn't nursing from the mother properly, so she had to be tube fed.

MORE: Bay Area's last remaining African elephant moving to be reunited with old companion

Thanks to round-the-clock care, she was restored to health and regained strength.

She was named Safri, meaning "Journey" in Swahili.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW