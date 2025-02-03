San Carlos Airport avoids losing air traffic controllers after agreement over wages reached

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) -- The air traffic control tower at San Carlos Airport will be fully staffed after an agreement on wages was reached, a San Mateo County supervisor said Friday.

Just miles away from SFO, the air traffic control tower at the smaller San Carlos Airport was set to go dark Saturday after the air traffic control team all resigned over a contract dispute with the private company that employs them.

San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller released the following statement: "Our office has received word that RVA and the air traffic controllers have reached an agreement and the San Carlos airport will be staffed business as usual going forward. This is a win for public safety in San Mateo County and huge thanks to Congressman Mullin for his work with the FAA."

The airport made the announcement in a press release earlier this week. The small airport's air traffic control team all resigned after a contract dispute over pay with the private company that employs them.

"It was significantly less than what the previous company was offering them. So, the controllers declined the package," said San Carlos Airport spokesperson Davi Howard.

The prospect of having no air traffic controllers has alarmed many people, especially given the fatal collision that happened in Washington, D.C. That includes San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, whose district includes the airport.

"You just cannot have an airport, San Carlos Airport, functioning in close proximity to an airport that sees the type of traffic that San Francisco airport has," Mueller said.

Aviation Consultant and former SFO Supervisor Mike McCarron says small airports can still operate without air traffic control staff. However, he says having that extra layer of safety is better for everyone.

"It's still safe to fly in an uncontrolled airfield. It's done everyday. Across the nation there are hundreds of uncontrolled airfields. But when you're operating in a congested airspace such as the Bay Area it just helps us more to have people in the tower," said McCarron.

McCarron says most airports' air traffic control staff are employed directly by the FAA, which offers a cost of living adjustment for employees who work in expensive metropolitan areas. He said he hopes the company that runs the San Carlos Airport tower will do the same.

As of Thursday, airport staff say they believe a deal will be reached soon, but they have a contingency plan in place to make sure the tower remains staffed.

"We're confident that come Saturday either the present controllers will still be working or some new controllers will be standing by to take over and run the control tower," Howard said.