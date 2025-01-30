What went wrong? Bay Area aviation expert analyzes potential causes of DC plane crash

Bay Area aviation expert Mike McCarron spoke with ABC7 News and gave his analysis about what could have caused the Washington, D.C. plane collision.

Bay Area aviation expert Mike McCarron spoke with ABC7 News and gave his analysis about what could have caused the Washington, D.C. plane collision.

Bay Area aviation expert Mike McCarron spoke with ABC7 News and gave his analysis about what could have caused the Washington, D.C. plane collision.

Bay Area aviation expert Mike McCarron spoke with ABC7 News and gave his analysis about what could have caused the Washington, D.C. plane collision.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sixty-seven people are presumed dead after a collision occurred between a military helicopter and American Airlines commercial flight in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night.

RELATED: 67 dead after midair collision between passenger jet and military helicopter in DC

There are many questions and speculation on what went wrong as officials continue to investigate the cause of the deadly crash, be it equipment issues, a communication error or staffing problems.

Former SFO spokesman, retired Naval reservist and aviation expert Mike McCarron spoke with ABC7 News and gave his analysis on the tragedy while answering some of our most pressing questions, including giving his take on President Trump's accusations about DEI being a contributing factor.

Watch the full interview in the player above.