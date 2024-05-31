San Francisco's Anchor Brewing to be purchased by billionaire behind Chobani yogurt

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's big news for Bay Area Beer lovers, especially fans of Anchor Brewing which closed last year in San Francisco after more than 100 years. Now, a new owner has stepped forward with plans to start making beer again at the same location on Potrero Hill.

"The beer is excellent, I'm glad it's coming back, said Michelle Leonard.

A quiet corner of Potrero Hill is making a comeback. Anchor Brewing, home of Anchor Steam Beer, could soon be back on tap.

"It's great, it's the oldest craft beer in the United States - craft beer is big right now - I think San Francisco needs it," said Vidur Sahney from San Francisco.

Since 1896, Anchor was a San Francisco original until its former owner, Sapporo Brewing decided to close it last July.

"I can't wait to get back to work with Anchor Brewery," said Hamdi Ulukaya in an Instagram post.

Hamdi Ulukaya, billionaire founder and CEO of Chobani Yogurt, made it official on Instagram that he's branching out into the beer business as Anchor's new owner.

The news that Anchor's brewery and tap room will re-open on DeHaro Street is an economic godsend to San Francisco. San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton was already sporting his Anchor Brewing swag.

"This is big for San Francisco, as you know we've had a lot of businesses shut down, Anchor being one of them, so it's exciting for the city, it's exciting for District 10," said Walton.

Mayor London Breed posted on X, "This is not just an investment, in San Francisco. it's a recognition of what makes our city truly special, our history, our institutions and our people. Anchor Brewing has always been a beloved part of San Francisco, and thanks to Hamdi Ulukaya it will be a part of San Francisco for years to come."

Mike Walsh and his investment partners made a bid for Anchor. Despite losing out, he's encouraged about new ownership.

"I consistently said, my objective was to drink Steam and for it to be made in San Francisco and for the employees who want to continue to work there, so it sounds like it's in good hands with Hamdi, that makes me happy," said Walsh.

It's unclear when the facility could reopen.

Future of craft brewery looks promising

There are a lot of questions about who is this billionaire who bought America's first craft brewery Anchor Brewing and what's in store for anchor in the future.

"When I heard the news this morning, I started tearing up," said Blake Dahlstrom, a former employee of Anchor Brewing. She said she is really excited for this next chapter. Dahlstrom used to supervise anchor's taproom and helped create its workers union.

"I always knew that Anchor Steam was a phoenix. It has died and been resurrected many, many times and I knew this day would come," said Dahlstrom.

The CEO and founder of Chobani yogurt Hamdi Ulukaya is taking over Anchor Brewing. He explained why on Instagram.

"I have fallen in love with this city, its history, grit and charm. I believe brands born in places like this are incredibly special and must be treasured, respected and loved," said Ulukaya.

That love and appreciation of San Francisco and its iconic brewery is something Dahlstrom cherishes.

"It's not just a beer company, it's a culture. It sounds like he's really going to embrace that," said Dahlstrom.

Ulukaya is well-known for his employee first policies. He has become a leading voice in the movement to hire refugees.

Ulukaya was raised in a dairy farming family in a small village in eastern Turkey.

"According to what we know now, eastern Turkey was where beer originated about 12,000 years ago. So maybe in some cosmic way, that makes sense," said Randy Mosher who has written several books about beer that have become an industry standard.

Mosher said Anchor's ownership transition comes during a tough time for the industry.

"The younger generation is drinking less and less beer, drinking more things besides beer," said Mosher.

Mosher said it'll take a lot for Anchor Brewing to succeed.

"It's going to be a difficult challenge but clearly that guy has the marketing chops and created a brand out of nothing," said Mosher.

Beer writer Gail Ann Williams is optimistic about the resurgence of Anchor Brewing.

"It's an interesting company because it has been rescued before and Fitz Maytag came in and bought it out of sheer demise. He restored it, so it certainly could happen again," said Williams.

Dahlstrom has high hopes for what Ulukaya can do for Anchor Brewing.

"I have hope he will follow thru with his words and really embrace the community, the beer community, the neighborhood of San Francisco," said Dahlstrom.

Former employee Blake Dahlstrom is really glad to know that ulukaya plans to bring back the old labels.

She says Ulukaya will preserve what anchor brewing is currently.

Dahlstrom also says she has a better idea of Ulukaya's vision for anchor's future.