San Francisco approves plan to start charging for parking at Golden Gate Park

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A proposal to start charging people to park in Golden Gate Park is moving forward.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved the plan during their meeting Tuesday.

The goal is to bring in revenue for the Rec and Parks Department, which is facing a budget deficit.

RELATED: Why parking at Golden Gate Park could soon go from free to $3 an hour

There is still another step, because SFMTA has the authority to set the pricing.

It would take effect in January 2027.