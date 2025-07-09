Why parking at Golden Gate Park could soon go from free to $3 an hour

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tens of millions of people visit Golden Gate Park every year, and very soon, visitors could end up paying an average of $3 an hour for parking.

A family visiting San Francisco and Golden Gate Park from the United Kingdom pointed out how they loved the fact that they didn't have to pay for parking at the park. They were shocked to learn that may change in the coming years.

"Ludicrous. It doesn't make sense when there are lots of areas where you can pull in and park and get to enjoy the amazing places in San Francisco," said Nicky Andrews, tourist from the UK. "It has worked against a lot of towns in England where we live. People won't go in because they won't pay ridiculous parking charges."

Some locals are feeling the same way about the city's plans to start charging people to park at the park.

"They can go look for money somewhere else, not where the kids come and they know parents like to come here," said Abigail Enriquez, a San Francisco resident.

As San Francisco faces a projected $800 million budget deficit for the next two years, city departments were asked to cut 15% of their general funds. The Recreation and Parks Department had a different idea.

"Rec and Parks found some new opportunity for revenue and that allowed them to not have to make all the cuts they would have to make, but there were no good options," said Rafael Mandelman, San Francisco Supervisor and President of the Board.

Parking would cost on average $3 an hour, revenue that Rec & Parks says will help with their deficit and will be key for the park maintenance.

"We are looking at a $12.3 million deficit that would mean cuts to our rangers that keep our parks safe and it would mean how well our parks and sports filled are maintain. It would mean closing pools and rec centers early," said Tamara Barak Aparton, SF Recreation and Parks spokesperson.

Rec and Parks is projecting charging for parking will generate $4.9 million a year.

"I don't think there is any real concern that people will stay away from Golden Gate Park because they don't want to pay a nominal fee for parking," said Aparton.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is set to vote on this change on the week of July 14.

Rec & Parks is projecting to begin charging for parking in January 2027.