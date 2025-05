WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Mayor Lurie to present proposed city budget

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie will present the proposed city budget.

Mayor Lurie is proposing some steep cuts to 17 city departments, hoping to close the nearly $800 million deficit.

Our media partner, the San Francisco Standard, reports he is looking at eliminating roughly 1,000 jobs.

Mayor Lurie will deliver remarks and hold an in-person Q &A afterwards.

The event will be livestreamed and starts at 10:30 a.m.