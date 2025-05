San Francisco cable car sideswipes SUV, damaging door

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco driver is having a bad day Thursday. A door on their SUV is damaged after being sideswiped by a cable car.

This happened near California and Jones Street.

The driver tells ABC7 News one of their passengers opened the back door without looking to see if anything was coming and within seconds, the cable car smashed it.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cable car has a few minor scratches.