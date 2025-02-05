SF family's 'Zodiac Wall' educates visitors about Chinese culture, connects community

For over a decade, Nancy Yu Law and her family have been decorating Jack Kerouac Alley, or the "Zodiac Wall" in Chinatown for Lunar New Year.

For over a decade, Nancy Yu Law and her family have been decorating Jack Kerouac Alley, or the "Zodiac Wall" in Chinatown for Lunar New Year.

For over a decade, Nancy Yu Law and her family have been decorating Jack Kerouac Alley, or the "Zodiac Wall" in Chinatown for Lunar New Year.

For over a decade, Nancy Yu Law and her family have been decorating Jack Kerouac Alley, or the "Zodiac Wall" in Chinatown for Lunar New Year.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For over a decade, Nancy Yu Law and her family have been decorating Jack Kerouac Alley in Chinatown for Lunar New Year.

"Every year, we change the theme according to the zodiac sign," said Law, owner of Asia Star Fantasy on Grant Ave.

"I hope when the global visitors and also local visitors come here," she added, "hopefully we share our culture with them."

MORE: San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade: Everything you need to know before you go

The Zodiac Wall is one of the iconic murals in Chinatown and is part of many tour guides through the neighborhood. The wall is decorated with over 1,100 red envelopes, which are traditional during Lunar New Year.

"This is part of our culture," said Law.

"This year is the year of the snake," she added. "So, in Chinese culture and history we don't just call it year of the snake, we call it year of the spiritual snake. The reason it's the spiritual snake is that it will bring goodness, greatness, things functioning effectively."

Jack Kerouac Alley connects the Chinatown and North Beach neighborhoods, so Nancy views this alley and their mural as a connection between the East and the West.

MORE: 'Chinatown Rising': Father-son filmmakers preserve SF neighborhood's forgotten history

"What can represent everyone in the world?" She asked. "Of course, the zodiac."

Nancy and her family also incorporated about 160 Chinese surnames into the mural, giving visitors a fun activity to try and find their name.

"I really feel proud of my husband and my family, doing this for so many years," Law said. "Because each envelope was pasted by hand. It takes months of effort. I hope the history and culture will bring everybody together."

The Zodiac Wall can be found at Jack Kerouac Alley connecting Grant Ave and Columbus Ave in San Francisco.