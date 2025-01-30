San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade: Everything you need to know before you go

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade is the largest Lunar New Year celebration outside of Asia and is bound to bring thousands to the city.

If you plan on attending in person, we've got you covered. Scroll down to see everything you need to know before you go.

And if you can't make it in person, ABC7 is the official broadcast partner of the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade which you can watch live here or wherever you stream ABC7.

When is the parade?

The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade is Saturday, February 15 and is expected to start at 6 p.m.

What is the parade route?

The parade starts off at 2nd and Market Streets, goes around Union Square and ends at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue.

According to the Chinese New Year Parade website, the parade route is approximately 1.3 miles.

Road Closures

According to SFTMA's website, several streets in the Financial District will be closed for parade staging and the parade itself.

Those closures include the following streets:

2nd St. between Market and Mission: Closure starts at 2 p.m.



Market between 2nd St & Geary: Closure starts at 3 p.m.



Geary between Market and Powell: Closure starts at 3 p.m.



Powell between Geary and Post: Closure starts at 3 p.m.



Post between Kearny to Powell: Closure starts at 3 p.m.



Kearny between Geary and Pacific: Closure starts at 3 p.m.

Those streets will reopen after the parade is clear and the streets are cleaned which SFMTA estimates will be around 9:30 p.m.

Is the parade free?

The parade is a free event but bleacher seats are available for purchase.

Those seats are located at the following locations:

Section A - Kearny: Washington and Jackson



Section B - Kearny: California and Sacramento



Section C - Post: Kearny and Grant



Section E - Geary: Stockton and Powell

Parade officials urge anyone who has bleacher seat tickets to be near their location by 4 p.m.

If you would like to buy bleacher seats, the Chinese New Year Parade has partnered up with Eventeny to provide digital tickets for purchase.

Ticket prices range from $45-$75 and will be emailed to you or available on the Eventeny App once purchased.

Click here if you would like to purchase bleacher seats.

Children 2 and under are free in the bleacher seating but must sit on the lap of their caregiver with a valid ticket.

Is there wheelchair and accessible seating?

Yes, there is designated Accessible Seating/Wheelchair Parking within the bleacher seat areas. However, parade officials say you will be required to purchase a ticket to access that seating.

How to get to the parade

Parade officials strongly suggest using public transportation to get to the parade.

As for parking, they recommend booking ahead of time using SpotHero, the parking reservations app.

San Francisco supervisors are expected to approve a proposal that will allow drivers to park in the Portsmouth Square Garage at no charge for the month of February.

The proposal also includes free Muni Rides during the weekend of the Chinese New Year Parade.