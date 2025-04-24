San Francisco considers 'recovery first' drug policy as overdose deaths rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As overdose deaths are back on the rise, one San Francisco supervisor is proposing a shift in the city's drug policy.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey's Recovery First ordinance heads to committee Thursday.

"I think having a city policy that says, listen, the cessation of illicit drug use and long-term recovery is the primary objective of our drug policy," Dorsey said. "That's what we would wish for a loved one or family member. That's what we would wish for anyone."

The recovery-focused policy has come under fire from some supporting harm reduction programs, a strategy that takes steps to reduce the negative consequences of using drugs. This includes the distribution of kits that have things such as clean needles and Narcan.

Supervisor Dorsey reiterates it's not about cutting off those efforts.

"I think we're going to see that we'll have one coherent policy, North Star, that we can all be working toward, that will include harm reduction services, including needle exchange and safe smoking supplies," Dorsey said.

"What's recovery for Sam is not the same as recovery for Tom," said Del Seymour, Founder of Code Tenderloin. "We've got to go out and find what will bring someone to end their addiction, something that will work for them, whether it's what we call quote unquote, sobriety, or we call harm reduction."

After a promising drop last year, overdose deaths have been climbing back up. The latest numbers from the Office of the Medical Examiner show an average of 64 overdose deaths per month over the past three months. And as the numbers go up, the price of fentanyl is going down.

"You can spend $2 and be high for four hours, and it has never been like that," Seymour said. "We just have to be vigilant. We've got to keep that Narcan out there. We gotta ask people not to use alone, because most of our overdose deaths are people we're finding that are alone."