San Francisco crime spree leaves multiple hurt, suspect in tree, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A wild crime spree through San Francisco landed multiple people in the hospital and ended with the suspect in a tree.

It started at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing at Broderick and Fell Street, just blocks from the Panhandle.

Police say the victim's injuries are life-threatening. The attacker drove off.

From there, police say the suspect tried to kill multiple people with his car, sending several people to the hospital -- including a police officer.

The banged-up vehicle was near Carson and Douglass Streets in the Eureka Valley neighborhood. Police say he ditched his car there after a chase, then climbed a tree.

Officers told neighbors to shelter in place as they tried to get him to surrender. They say he later jumped out of the tree and was arrested.

"Eventually they wheeled him out the end of the block down the street into a fire ambulance there, but he was moaning and screaming and carrying on," resident Allen Dunn said.

Police say the suspect was hurt and went to the hospital.