San Francisco declares 2/5/25 as 'Barry Bonds Day' to honor Giants legend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie proclaimed February 5, 2025 "Barry Bonds Day" for the city.

The Giants legend's number is 25.

The celebration follows last year's "Willie Mays Day" on February 4, 2024.

Mays, who wore number 24, passed away last June.

The significance was not lost for Bonds.

"It is such a great honor to be able to stand up here for 25/25. And, 24/24. I think I'mma try not and cry to the - like godfather like son, is great. Cause I've only wanted Willie to be proud of as a godson, and my father as well as my family," Bonds said.

Giants broadcaster Jon Miller was also on hand for the ceremony.

Mayor Lurie says Bonds was honored for his contributions to baseball and everything he has given to San Francisco, including his community work with young people.