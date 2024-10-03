Newsom: Outdated San Francisco DMV site will become affordable housing units

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has announced plans to transform an outdated San Francisco DMV into hundreds of affordable housing units.

The DMV office at Fell and Baker streets has been there since 1960 and needs repairs.

The state-owned building will be turned into a multi-use complex with 370 homes -- including a modernized DMV.

The Chronicle reports the DMV office is scheduled for completion in 2029 with the first phase of housing in 2030.