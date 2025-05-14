Video shows gunman chasing after victim during SF Fisherman's Wharf homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One man is dead with another in police custody after a shooting in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of North Point and Columbus Avenue.

In the video, you can see a gunman chasing after an SUV in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. We've slowed the surveillance video down so you can get a better glimpse of what appears to be a shooter holding a very big gun and aiming it at the vehicle as the driver drove off.

Witnesses in the area say they heard the shots.

"My mother-in-law was with my baby on the couch and I heard a bang. Thought it was one of those metal dumpsters or something and then bang, bang, bang, and I thought, those are gunshots so she ran to the hallway. Kind of startled but also like, okay we need to get away from the windows," said Ariel Hamill who lives nearby.

"I was asleep, I was awoken by commotion," said Mari Green who also lives in the neighborhood.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the North Point and Columbus Avenue intersection. One that borders both the North Beach neighborhood and the Russian Hill neighborhood.

The victim who was shot drove to an area a few blocks away near San Francisco's In-N-Out Burger. The victim in that vehicle died a short time later.

"We won't tolerate any violence of that sort. SFPD was on top of it very quickly. They caught a suspect. It's a tragedy but SFPD was on it!"

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie giving credit to officers who tell us the suspect then turned himself in at a nearby police station.

"Listen this happens in big cities, but it doesn't mean we need to put up with it and tolerate it, and we won't. I'm just proud of SFPD for being on top of it so quickly," said Lurie.

As to what all of this was over - police haven't said.