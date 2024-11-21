This $300,000 San Francisco home is a hot sale -- but here's the catch

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How would you like to buy a house in San Francisco for $300,000?

There's one out there, but it is going to need some work.

It's on Lowell Street near Morse Street in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood, and it is definitely a fixer-upper. There is no bathroom, kitchen, running water or electricity--and it has heavy fire damage.

But, there's a good selling point for the property.

"The lot itself is about almost 2,600 square feet. It's pretty narrow but goes back a ways. So, as it is, the house has a very large backyard. But if you were to knock down the house but could build something within in that whole parcel, you could have a sizeable single family home, or potentially a multi-unit building, according to the listing agent," said Garrett Leahy with the San Francisco Standard, who covered the story.

One thing that could add to any obstacle: if someone wants to knock it down and start over, they'll need to get a demolition permit and new plans approved.

Tuesday was the deadline to make an offer.