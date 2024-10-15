Gas leak triggers evacuations of 4 buildings near SF General Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A natural gas leak is triggering evacuations and shutting down Muni not far from San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday morning.

It's happening in the area of 25th and Hampshire.

Fire investigators say a private contractor hit a gas line nearby.

PG &E crews are working to repair the damage.

In the meantime, at least four nearby buildings have been evacuated.

The area is closed to traffic, so Muni Lines 33 and 48 are being rerouted.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.