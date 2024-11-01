SF Giants to reportedly announce Zack Minasian as new general manager

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants are finalizing a deal to promote VP of Professional Scouting Zack Minasian as their new general manager.

Minasian was one of former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi's first hires, and has been with the Giants since 2019. His expertise is in scouting, which is a point of emphasis for Buster Posey.

Minasian comes from a baseball family with his brother, Perry being the GM of the Los Angeles Angels.

Minasian started out in baseball helping his dad as a bat boy for the Texas Rangers when he was a kid. Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda was also his godfather.

The Giants are expected to formally announce Minasian soon.

Minasian is married to ABC7 News anchor Karina Nova.