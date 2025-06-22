San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle accused of abuse by wife, MLB investigating

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants said Major League Baseball is looking into allegations of abuse made by the wife of reliever Sean Hjelle.

Caroline Hjelle made a post on TikTok on Friday of her with the couple's two children with a caption that said: "When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this (video was taken) once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I've been raising two boys alone."

Hjelle said after Saturday's game that he had no comment on the allegations, adding that he and his wife are in the process of finalizing their divorce.

"I feel confident in saying that I will have one (a statement) eventually," he said. "I don't have an exact timeline on that. But I would like to actually meet with the people that are handling the situation with me and for me before I actually make an official statement."

The Giants said in a statement Saturday that they are "aware of these serious allegations" and that MLB is handling it.

Manager Bob Melvin said before Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox that Hjelle would be available to pitch but he didn't end up making an appearance in the 3-2 win.

"Obviously we're aware of it," Melvin said. "He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it's in their jurisdiction right now so I really can't comment on it further."

Hjelle took the loss in Friday night's game against the Red Sox, allowing a tiebreaking homer to Ceddanne Rafaela in the sixth inning.

Hjelle is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in six appearances this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.