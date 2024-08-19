Golden Gate Bridge anti-suicide nets are working and saving lives, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been eight months since crews finished the installation of suicide deterrent nets below the Golden Gate Bridge.

Now, bridge authorities say the nets are working and saving lives.

Our media partner, the San Francisco Standard, reports that four people died this year by jumping off the bridge.

That's about 20% of the annual average for this date.

The $200 million barrier sits 20 feet below the bridge and extends 20 feet out.

It stretches across the entire bridge.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.