SF's Golden Gate Bridge suicide deterrent barriers proving its effectiveness, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One year ago, crews finished installing the suicide deterrent nets below San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. Tuesday, we're learning more about how the barriers are saving lives.

The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District tells the Chronicle that as of November 21, eight suicides have been reported this year.

That's significantly less than the yearly average of 30 suicides.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi championed the project and on Tuesday, she thanked the advocates who pushed to make it happen.

"When we had the dedication, I wish everyone could have heard the families of those who had lost their loved ones. They advocated for this protection. They felt ownership of it," Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said.

Golden Gate Bridge officials are reportedly using the suicide deterrent nets as a model for bridges across the country.