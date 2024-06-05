Early wrap-up of taxiway construction at SFO could mean fewer delays for travelers

A months-long construction project that's been causing widespread delays at SFO is coming to an end a little bit early.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's some good news if your summer vacation involves a flight out of SFO.

A months-long construction project that's been causing widespread delays is coming to an end a little bit early.

Airport officials say work on the "28 Left" taxiway which forced the closure of the runway will wrap up no later than June 21 -- about a week sooner than originally planned.

Officials say once the runway and taxiway open, the only cause of delays will be weather-related.