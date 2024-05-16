SFO remodel project critical to maintaining region's competitiveness: Here's a preview of expansion

Here's a look at Harvey Milk Terminal One at SFO. The final section will officially be completed on June 11

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Step inside the new portion of Harvey Milk Terminal One at SFO and you'll experience the future of air travel in the Bay Area.

Everything from new security areas, to new check-in desks, and the addition of whole new gates.

"We get two additional gates, up to a total of 27 here at Harvey Milk Terminal 1," said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel.

The terminal's expansion and remodeling project began several years ago, with the first phase opening back in 2019.

Since then, the terminal has gradually opened more areas to the public over the years.

This final section will officially be completed on June 11.

"This section was actually postponed by the pandemic. We originally hoped to finish this in April of 2023, but like a lot of things this project was briefly put on hold during the pandemic," Yakel said.

The expansion at Terminal 1 isn't the only exciting project happening at SFO though.

In the summer, parts of Terminal 3 will also get a remodel.

When completed in 2028, spokespeople says SFO will be one of the most modern airports in the country.

Something they hope will leave a lasting impression on visitors.

"This is their first opportunity to feel the hospitality of San Francisco, to feel our art and our innovation and our welcoming spirit. So it's really important that people when they step off that airplane, they have this beautiful clean, efficient system that is our airport," said Cassandra Costello of San Francisco Travel.

Beyond the aesthetic factors, experts say having a state-of-the-art airport is critical to maintaining San Francisco's competitive edge economically.

They tell us having an airport with many nonstop flights and world class facilities is key for attracting both business and tourists.

"We realize that we're not the only international gateway on the West Coast. We compete a lot with LAX and Seattle airports. And then obviously, we know we're not the only airport in the Bay Area," Yakel said.