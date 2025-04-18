Sonoma County Fair cancels horse racing this year, dealing another blow to NorCal industry

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Sonoma County Fair Board canceled horse racing for this year's fair, dealing another blow to the industry in Northern California.

The board said the decision was made because many racehorse owners had relocated to Southern California and out of state over the past year, following the closure of Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley, and the end of stabling and racing at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

"Live horse racing has been a valued part of the Sonoma County Fair since 1936, and the Sonoma County Fair Board is extremely thankful to all the individuals in the industry who have made racing at the Fair part of its storied history," said Matthew Daly, the fair's CEO. "Although the proud heritage of horse racing has been lost for 2025, the focus of the Fair's agriculture, education, exhibits and entertainment will be enhanced because of this change."

The fair board said in a news release that racing would only return to the fair in the future if there was a resurgence of the industry that would make it feasible.

The downturn comes amid declining wagering revenue at Northern California venues and a constriction of the industry nationwide, as well as criticisms from animal rights advocacy organizations about the sport's safety.

The Fair Board's decision also comes on the heels of January vote by the California Authority of Racing Fairs to cancel the Northern circuit of California at other Northern California fairs this summer by not applying for licenses for this year, which was lauded by the animal rights advocacy organization Animal Defenders International.

"This marks a significant step in the right direction for horses everywhere," the organization wrote on its Facebook page.

The California Horse Racing Board reported 108 racehorse deaths in 2024, including 12 that died from a viral equine disease at a Los Alamitos barn. No horses died last year at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, but two died there in August 2023, including one on the opening day of the fair, when Danehill Song, a 3-year-old filly, suffered a musculoskeletal injury to its carpal bones.

The Sonoma County Fair will run from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10. More information on the fair is available at sonomacountyfair.com.