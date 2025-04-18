SF Mayor Daniel Lurie sets sights on city's future after 100 days in office

Thursday marked the 100th day of San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie's administration. He spoke with ABC7 News on the city's progress and future.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is facing significant challenges in public safety, the business environment, housing affordability, homelessness and addiction.

Unsatisfied with the direction those key issues had been going in, residents voted in a political newcomer as mayor.

Thursday marked the 100th day of Mayor Daniel Lurie's administration.

Lurie joined ABC7 News to talk more about the city's progress as well as the future on issues and plans moving forward.

Watch the full interview in the player above.