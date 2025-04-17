San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie to mark 100 days in office

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is marking his first 100 days in office with a progress report he will deliver in remarks Thursday.

The first-time elected official is expected to highlight his efforts to tackle the city's homelessness and open-drug air market, a drop in crime numbers and other efforts to boost the city's post-pandemic recovery.

Since taking office, Lurie has repeatedly talked about his mandate from voters -- saying frustrated San Franciscans voted for "change and accountability." He's made 16 appointments, passed several keynote pieces of legislation -- including his signature fentanyl emergency ordinance -- and signed executive orders for things like speeding up the permitting process for housing and businesses.

The mayor will begin his remarks at 11 a.m.

