Could US-China trade war jeopardize plans to bring pandas to San Francisco Zoo?

San Francisco Zoo says plans to bring in pandas from China are still on despite trade war tensions.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The trade war between the U.S. and China raises new questions about plans to bring pandas to the San Francisco Zoo.

Our media partners at the San Francisco Standard spoke with the zoo about the possibility of the pandas facing tariffs or being prevented from coming due to diplomatic tensions.

So far, plans are moving forward, according to zoo CEO Tanya Peterson, who said no one has told her to put the zoo's plans on hold.

Peterson even revealed the timeline, saying the pandas should arrive by the end of the year and if everything goes according to plan, the public could see them starting in April of 2026.

Some trade experts say pandas are tricky.

Technically, they're considered rentals, so they could be subject to tariffs. But, they're also a "cultural exchange," which wouldn't be taxed.

Peterson says she's prepared to argue for a "cute" exemption if it comes down to it.