SF Mayor Daniel Lurie makes new changes to city's police commission: 'Era of collaboration'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More changes are coming to San Francisco. This time, the focus is on replacing some of the members of the city's police commission, the group that oversees the San Francisco Police Department and the Department of Police Accountability.

"We are in a new era of collaboration in City Hall, and we are going to make our city safer together," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

With the police chief behind him, along with multiple city supervisors, Lurie announced the appointment of Mattie Scott, a longtime violence prevention advocate whose son was shot and killed in 1996.

"Her voice on the police commission will help us strengthen public safety and build trust across our city. Mattie, thank you for being on the front lines," Lurie said.

Scott has been recognized for her advocacy by California Democrats like Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi. She still needs the board of supervisors' vote but is already making plans for the city as a future police commissioner.

"To help people heal from fentanyl. To help mothers that are grieving from the loss of a child or loved one. To come together collectively to do this work, because this is about all of us," Scott said.

The police commission is known as the body that sets policy for the police department and conducts disciplinary hearings on charges of police misconduct. The president of the SOMA Business Association is viewing this change as a step towards better public safety.

"People are really fed up with the crime and the break-ins and stuff. People are getting away with it," said Henry Karnilowicz, SOMA Business Association president.

Not everyone agrees with these appointments, after the recent controversial removal of another commissioner to bring in a new one.

"Board appointments and city board members should not be political folks, because there is a degree of loyalty that people will have once appointed by a particular person," said Del Seymour, founder of Code Tenderloin.

The mayor also swore in new Police Commissioner Wilson Leung.

"I think this is a great opportunity for us to make a difference," Leung said.

Even though crime is trending down, according to SFPD data, the city averaged 41 robberies and 390 thefts a week in 2024.

One of those victims are the owners of Bay of Burma restaurant in SOMA. They have been open for less than two years.

"Last year, within six months, we got two armed robberies and a lot of harassment from homeless individuals, and we got break-ins in Thanksgiving when everyone is closing," said Kay Zin, co-owner of Bay of Burma.

Zin is feeling hopeful.

"Everyone is looking forward to change. We have faced enough," Zin said..