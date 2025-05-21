San Francisco Muni stations from Embarcadero to Van Ness closed due to technical issues

SAN FRANCISCO -- Muni Metro stations are closed between Embarcadero and Van Ness on Wednesday afternoon because of an equipment problem, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Muni officials initially reported around 12:30 p.m. a problem with overhead equipment on the light-rail line between the Embarcadero and Montgomery stations.

As of shortly after 2:30 p.m., the Muni Metro stations at Embarcadero, Montgomery, Powell, Civic Center and Van Ness were closed while maintenance personnel work to fix the problem.

Bus shuttles are taking passengers between the affected stations during the service disruption, according to Muni officials. There is no estimate yet for when regular service will resume.

As of 3:20 p.m., Muni said repair work has been done, and is sending a train through the area to make sure regular service can resume.