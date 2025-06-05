SFPD accepts $9.4 million from cryptocurrency billionaire to relocate Real-Time Investigation Center

San Francisco plans to accept a $9.4 million donation from crypto billionaire and Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen for the police department.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Department is a step closer to modernizing some of the department's aging tech operations.

Mayor Daniel Lurie just announced the city plans to accept a $9.4 million donation from crypto billionaire and Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen.

The gift would cover the cost to relocate the Real-Time Investigation Center from the Hall of Justice to empty space in Ripple's offices.

The center analyzes drone video and automatic license plate readers to help make arrests.

"The Real-Time Investigation Center has supported our understaffed Police Department and helped keep our neighborhoods safe," said Lurie in a statement. "RTIC has already supported hundreds of arrests, with crime down 30% citywide, and with this new facility, the SFPD will have the tools and the technology it needs to take this work to the next level and help our officers keep our streets safe."

On Wednesday, the police commission voted unanimously to accept the offer.

The Board of Supervisors still needs to approve the deal before it becomes official.