Mayor Daniel Lurie unveils new plan to get SF law enforcement fully staffed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is vowing to recruit more law enforcement officers with a new plan unveiled Tuesday, a key part of his public safety campaign promises.

"That means fewer officers and deputies walking our neighborhoods," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "Slower response times and a growing dependence on costly and unsustainable overtime."

City leaders say the San Francisco Police Department is currently short by 500 officers from its recommended staffing level. The Sheriff's Office is also down about 200 deputies.

To address the shortfall, Mayor Lurie has introduced a new initiative called "Rebuilding the Ranks." The plan includes a list of actions to be taken in the first 100 days and the following six months. One of the initiatives includes offering incentives for recently-retired police officers to temporarily return to the force. The mayor said those officers could help patrol special events like conferences, parades or concerts. The city will also partner with the private sector and look to use technology to improve recruiting and hiring.

"These reforms will literally put more officers on our streets," Lurie said.

Within the next six months, the mayor is directing the city to evaluate its sick leave and overtime policies for cops, as well as see if any responsibilities could be delegated to civilian officers.

"Rather than to rely on overtime, the goal is to grow this police department in a smart and responsible way," SFPD Chief Bill Scott said.

The renewed focus on hiring comes just after the Board of Supervisors approved $91 million in overtime funding for law enforcement. That move has raised questions amid San Francisco's growing budget deficit.

ABC7 News asked where money will come from in the meantime, to which Lurie teased ahead to his proposed budget presentation coming in June.

Law enforcement experts say relying too heavily on overtime not only drains the city's finances-it also harms officers' well-being.

"It's very draining mentally. It's draining physically," said Dr. Roy Taylor, Chief of Police with Raleigh Capitol Special Police. "They're getting pressure from their employer to work more. They're getting pressure from their family not to work. All those things can come out and impact the actual delivery of service in a poor manner."

One year from now, the city says it will release a public report evaluating its recruiting and staffing progress under the new initiative.