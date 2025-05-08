What's next? Search for new SFPD chief begins after Bill Scott announces departure

After Bill Scott announced his departure from SFPD, commissioners will now work to find three candidates for chief that Mayor Daniel Lurie will pick from.

After Bill Scott announced his departure from SFPD, commissioners will now work to find three candidates for chief that Mayor Daniel Lurie will pick from.

After Bill Scott announced his departure from SFPD, commissioners will now work to find three candidates for chief that Mayor Daniel Lurie will pick from.

After Bill Scott announced his departure from SFPD, commissioners will now work to find three candidates for chief that Mayor Daniel Lurie will pick from.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of San Francisco's longest serving police chiefs Bill Scott called it quits Wednesday after 8 years, then later announced he would head LA Metro's new public safety division in Southern California.

Paul Yep, who is currently the chief of public safety for the mayor's office, has been named as interim chief, but the process of finding a new San Francisco police chief is now underway. Yep is a former police commander with the department.

Chief Scott fought back tears after announcing his retirement from the department Wednesday.

"Thought I'd get through this without tearing up, but it happens," he said, thanking his wife above all else. "Because when I told her I wanted to live in San Francisco, we didn't know anything about this town, except for I wanted to be here because it is that kind of city."

RELATED: SFPD Chief Bill Scott stepping down after 8 years, accepts job in Los Angeles

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott will be stepping down after over eight years in the role, he announced on Wednesday.

Now, police commissioners will work to find three candidates for Mayor Daniel Lurie to pick from.

Commissioner Kevin Benedicto says Scott enacted reforms and made progress.

"And I'm looking for a chief who's ready to build on this progress, roll up their sleeves and continue this work," Benedicto said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chief Scott announced in an email to SFPD that he will be joining the LA Metro Transit Community Public Safety Department as its first Chief of Police and Chief of Emergency Management. He says he will be building the department from the ground up.

MORE: SF Mayor Daniel Lurie says public safety is still his top concern after 100 days in office

As to why and how he's leaving, ABC7 News Insider Phil Matier discussed Scott's departure during ABC7 News at 6.

"Whether it was push or shove or wink or nod or a slap on the back going out, this is the most peaceful transition I've seen in I can't remember how long," Matier said.

That could be because homicide numbers were down last year and are down this year, too. Property crimes and auto burglaries have also dropped.

"Auto burglaries, which peaked in 2017 at over 31,000, car break-ins have been reduced to less than 10,000 last year," Scott said.

MORE: San Francisco car break-ins at historic 22-year low. But does the data match reality?

According to SFPD data, reported car break-ins in San Francisco have dropped to their lowest levels in more than two decades. ABC7 News takes a look.

Yep says he will not be a candidate for the permanent job.

Benedicto says it will be hard to predict how long it will take to find a new chief.

"There are a lot of steps that happen, like I said, in 2016 there was a national search that was undertaken by a 3rd party firm," Benedicto said. "There were a number of comments that were solicited in multiple languages that had to be translated, and there were community meetings and multiple commission meetings," said Benedicto.

It took seven months for late Mayor Ed Lee to name Scott as chief, and now it will be up to the police commission and Mayor Lurie to find his replacement.