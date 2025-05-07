SFPD Chief Bill Scott stepping down after 8 years, announces interim replacement

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott will be stepping down to pursue a new opportunity after over eight years in the role, he said in an emotional announcement alongside Mayor Daniel Lurie Wednesday.

Chief Scott will stay with the department until late June. Current Public Safety Czar Paul Yep will take over as interim chief until the city finds a new permanent head of SFPD. Yep is a former police commander.

Mayor Lurie said that Scott is leaving the department to pursue a "new opportunity."

"In his tenure, crime has fallen significantly," Mayor Lurie said. "There is not question that our city continues to get safer."

Scott was officially sworn in as chief in January of 2017, taking over from Interim Chief Toney Chaplin, who filled the role after previous permanent Chief Greg Suhr resigned in May 2016.

Prior to that, Scott had been Deputy Chief for LAPD and had 27 years of experience with that department.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.