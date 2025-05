San Francisco police investigate body found in water at Pier 15

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco authorities are investigating a dead body found in the water at Pier 15 Tuesday morning.

SFFD says they received a 911 call for a reported person in the water, and when SFFD and SFPD arrived, they found one person dead.

The medical examiner has been called and SFPD is investigating.

This is a developing new story. Check back for updates.